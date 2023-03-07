Daily Schmankerl: Why are so many people pushing for Germany to move on from Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer?; Matthijs de Ligt, Alphonso Davies honored; Real Madrid to pay a ton for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe?; Manchester United to old fire sale; and MORE!

There appears to be a mob forming that is calling for a changing of the guard at goalkeeper for Germany — specifically the voices are cracking down hard on Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer.

Specifically, several high profile voices are calling for FC Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen or Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp to take over Neuer:

Former VfB sports director Sven Mislintat has clearly positioned himself in the debate about number 1 in the DFB team. “Neuer is actually a personal feature where I would make a cut in the German national team and call out the competition between ter Stegen and Trapp,” Mislintat advised the national coach Flick on Sky. Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann also spoke out in favor of ending the Neuer era. “If the players don’t make the decisions, the DFB has to help,” said the 49-year-old. In terms of sport, too, Neuer is no longer undisputed, stress Mislintat and Hamann. “If we look at the last two to three years, Ter Stegen in particular has put in a much better performance than Manuel,” Mislintat Neuer saw for a long time no longer at the level of Barca goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen. “Neuer didn’t hold up well at the World Cup,” Hamann said in the same vein, “now someone else has to do it, that’s no different with Gündogan and Müller.” Only his merits would have given the five-time world goalkeeper a regular place in front of Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and ter Stegen guaranteed. Looking at the summer fairy tale of 2006, Mislintat emphasized. “The EM in your own country is a wonderful start to start a new cycle.” Most recently, Bayern legend Jean-Marie Pfaff had been thinking aloud about a new exit . “I hope that he will come back after his serious injury,” wrote the legendary ex- FC Bayern goalkeeper in a column for the Abendzeitung: “But will he reach his world-class level from before?” Pfaff, who was three times champion with the Munich team, gave Neuer some advice: The 36-year-old should “be honest with himself: If he feels that it’s still possible, he will attack again. If not, he should stop: a nice farewell game - and bye!”

Neuer’s time might, indeed, be coming to an end, but it would be unwise to count him before he has even had time to battle back from his broken leg.

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has been linked to Real Madrid for what feels like forever, but if Los Blancos truly want the Frenchman star, it will an absolute boatload of money to get him:

Paris Saint-Germain will only let Kylian Mbappe leave France this summer for a fee of around €200m, which is too much for Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich is at a key juncture of its season.

With big matches just about every week, plus a roster that is likely to be tweaked this summer, there is nary a day that goes by without some sort of news breaking.

This week, there was plenty to discuss and we had no shortage of topics. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

The news that Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could be on the way out at Bayern Munich.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s new deal and what it means moving forward.

Bayern Munich’s new clubhouse punishment system.

Some thoughts on the PSG tilt and why this is such a key moment for Julian Nagelsmann.

A recap of the latest episode of The Last of Us.

This is really cool.

This is what team sports is about! ❤️



After her goal, Maximiliane Rall from @FCBfrauen sent regards to Linda Dallmann, who is out for the rest of the season due to injury. pic.twitter.com/WsM4PXzMOp — ata football (@atafball) March 6, 2023

Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt and Alphonso Davies earned a spot on WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week for their respective efforts against VfB Stuttgart:

Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/JXDGDlqZhl — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 6, 2023

Meanwhile, over at SofaScore.com, De Ligt and Joshua Kimmich were named to the Bundesliga Team of the Week:

| Team of the Week



Our highest-rated XI from this weekend's round of Bundesliga matches is in!



Bayer Leverkusen are the standout side as three of their players found their way into our team, while Yannick Gerhardt and Moussa Diaby share our Player of the Week award. pic.twitter.com/mcAP13QYos — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) March 6, 2023

Bayern Munich capped off their second win in a row against VfB Stuttgart in what was a solid showing by the visitors, who were constantly tested by the hosts’ grit and energy. The first half in particular was completely Bayern after an initial spell that looked concerning for the Bavarians, with Bruno Labbadia’s side throwing everything and the kitchen sink at them.

However, Julian Nagelsmann’s side was able to hold the fort down defensively and fashion a goal in the first half courtesy of Matthijs de Ligt, after which everything was going on cruise control up until a nervy 10 minutes in the end. But yes, it sure seems like “DrawLsmann” is out of his rut of “Draws” and “Ls” and getting the wins out; some pretty, some ugly.

But a win is a win.

However, some players continue to frustrate, particularly a couple from Bayern’s contingent of second-half substitutes. Not going to give too much away here, since I’d rather you enjoy my scathing criticisms in the podcast :)

Here are the major talking points:

The tactics of both sides as the game progressed

Lineups and formations

The solid defending, and de Ligt’s rise as Bayern’s defensive leader

Davies and Josip Stanisic with a solid game

Midfield not up to snuff, but not too shabby either

M&M’s attacking prowess, and some mandatory Müller propaganda

Why Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala should start over the other wingers

Sané’s nonchalant attitude and why he makes my blood boil

Why Serge Gnabry is the most inconsistent player in world football

Should Bayern Munich ship these two out?

A Q$G preview teaser

It is not just Kylian Mbappe, who Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid might be sparring over. PSG reportedly has interest in Marco Asensio:

Marco Asensio probably has no future in the Real jersey. At least that’s how the action of coach Carlo Ancelotti is to be understood for one or the other. “Letting a player like him warm up for more than half an hour and then not using him, needing a goal and not using him,” explained journalist Julio Pulido, who sees black for an Asensio future at Real, at Cadena SER. Real had played 0-0 against Betis Sevilla, Asensio, whose contract expires in the summer, was not allowed to play. “It’s hard to explain why he didn’t play. He was warming up, I was thinking of bringing him into the game but I also thought we could find a solution without him,” said Ancelotti. When asked about a possible extension of the Asensio contract, the four-time Champions League winner said after the 4-0 win against Elche: “I don’t know, I don’t really care.” According to information from El Debate, those responsible for the club in the capital were rebuffed at the beginning of February with a 4.8 million salary offer at the Asensio warehouse. The current annual salary of the 27-year-old should be around 4.5 million euros net. PSG are said to be keeping a close eye on the personnel situation. Allegedly failed in the winter transfer window with an offer for the 35-time Spain international, Paris is considering a free transfer from Asensios in the summer. Particularly attractive: the protégé of the former CR7 consultant Jorge Mendes is said to have a bonus of 15 million euros. “He should continue as before, then the club will make the best decision in the end,” Ancelotti opened the door a crack two weeks ago.

Manchester United seems poised to sell off quite a few players this summer:

Harry Maguire is one of a number of first team players Manchester United are willing to sell this summer in order to support reinvestment into the squad for next season, 90min understands. Maguire, now 30, remains the world’s most expensive defender after he joined United from Leicester for £80m in 2019, but has fallen down the pecking order under current manager Erik ten Hag - who is favouring a central defensive partnership of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. Scott McTominay - as detailed recently by 90min - and Anthony Martial have also been made available by United, while they are looking to permanently sell a number of players out on loan such as Eric Bailly, Alex Telles and Dean Henderson. Winger Anthony Elanga may also be allowed to leave before next season, though it is as yet unclear whether United prefer a loan or full sale.

Would Bayern Munich have interest in any of those Red Devils?

Probably not.

