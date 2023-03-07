Bavarian Loan Works: Marcel Sabitzer and Manchester United get pummeled, while Janina Leitzig puts up double-digit saves in loss

After an exiting week of action last week, Bayern Munich loanees ran out of luck this week. Only Sabitzer made an appearance in a game where his team actually won — but he also appeared in Manchester United’s 7-0 humiliating loss on Sunday. Leizig also put up double-digit saves, but still lost. Here is a summary of what all the loanees did this week:

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

Monaco played Sunday on the road to Troyes. Two late goals in three minutes by Monaco’s Yedder gave them a late 2-1 lead. On the night, Nübel had three saves, but unfortunately could not make one more and a late goal led to dropped points. This extends Monaco’s winless streak to three games in all competitions.

Monaco will host Reims in Ligue 1 play on Sunday.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman was not in the 18-man squad for their 3-1 victory over Kilmarock in league play.

Rangers will travel to Edinburgh on Wednesday to face Hibernian in the league. Then on Sunday, they will host Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

After winning a trophy last Sunday, Manchester United was pummeled in Premier League play this week. Only down 1-0 at halftime, United went on to lose 7-0 away to Liverpool. Sabitzer came into the match in the 77th minute, with his team already down by five goals. He was not able to make much of an impact but did complete seven of his eight pass attempts. Nothing you can really do when your team is already in that kind of hole.

In a less memorable match, Manchester United hosted West Ham on Wednesday. Sabitzer started in that match and went on to play for 88 minutes. He got off two shots from just outside the box — one saved and one blocked — and created two chances through key passes. When Sabitzer exited the match, United was tied 1-1, but two stoppage time goals led them to a 3-1 win.

Manchester United will look to bounce back with two pivotal matches. They will host Real Betis in Europa League action on Thursday and then will host Southampton in Premier Leauge play on Sunday.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leitzig and Leicester City traveled to face Manchester United on Sunday and had a good news/bad news game. The good news was that Leitzig recorded ten (yes TEN) saves! The bad news was that she still allowed five goals and Leicester lost 5-1. This is the second time that Leitzig recorded double-digit saves this season in a loss.

Leicester City WFC will host Everton on Sunday.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie.

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic did not start in Vitesse’s match against AZ Alkmaar, but came on as a sub in the 54th minute. In his time on the field, Vidovic had a shot blocked from inside the box completed 86% of his passes. Unfortunately this was not enough and Vitesse fell 1-0 at home.

Vitesse will travel to play Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started for Regensburg and played the full 90 minutes. He had a very productive match, shooting four times, created one key play, and completed seven passes into the final third. Unfortunately this productivity didn’t lead to anything and Regensburg fell 1-0 to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Regensburg will travel to take on Holstein Kiel on Sunday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Bright Arrey-Mbi was not in the 18-man squad for Hannover’s 1-1 draw on the road to Greuther Fürth on Sunday.

Hannover will host Hansa Rostock on Sunday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started at center back against Kaiserslautern and played the full 90 minutes. His seven recoveries, three clearances, and four interceptions helped his side beat a very good Kaiserslautern. He also completed 91% of his passes. Overall, a very good performance by Lawrence.

Magdeburg will host Paderborn on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni came into the match in the 72nd minute with his team down 2-1. The only notable stat that was provided from his time on field was a yellow card he received in the 76th minute for a bad foul. Saarbrücken went on to lose 2-1.

Saarbrücken will travel to face Wehen Wiesbaden on Sunday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s match on the road to local rivals, Dynamo Dresden. Aue fell 1-0.

Erzgebirge Aue will host RW Essen on Saturday.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in Serie B.

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic was on the bench as an unused sub for Cosenza’s match on Tuesday against Reggina. Two goals after the 90th minute led to a Cosenza 2-1 victory.

Cosenza will travel to face Genoa on Monday and will then host SPAL on Sunday.

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein started and played 59 minutes against Sturm Graz on Saturday. During his time on the field, Rhein had one clearance and four recoveries, but was also dribbled past twice. Only one goal was conceded before he was subbed off, but Sturm Graz scored another goal and Lustenau lost 2-0.

Lustenau will travel to play Wolfsberger AC on Sunday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 win over SCRA,

Klagenfurt will host Hartberg on Sunday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 win over SCRA,

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu did not appear in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 3-0 win over SCRA,