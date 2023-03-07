Bayern Munich Frauen draw VfL Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal semis

The top two teams of the FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga will face off in the semifinals of the DFB-Pokal. Bayern Munich will face VfL Wolfsburg on April 15, just three weeks after their Bundesliga fixture — two matches with serious hardware implications for the season.

Wolfsburg are protecting a precious 2-point lead over the Bavarians in the league table and had just finished dusting Köln 4-0 to reach the cup semis. The FC Bayern Frauen staged a comprehensive win over Hoffenheim, who in turn handed Wolfsburg their first league loss of the season shortly after that.

The other half of the bracket will be RB Leipzig and SC Freiburg. Freiburg are fifth in the Bundesliga table while Leipzig are first — by some margin — in the 2. Bundesliga, where the FC Bayern II team are third.

The Bayern matchup will feature a huge list of Germany national team stars, including Lea Schüller, Alexandra Popp, and Lena Oberdorf. It should be a clash of titans, all the more intriguing by the presence of an equally important league battle just before. Auf geht’s!