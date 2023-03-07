Alphonso Davies reaches 100 games milestone for Bayern Munich

With his start against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday, Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies made his 100th league appearance for the team. At only 22 years of age, Davies has reached the mark faster than any other non-German in the Rekordmeister’s history — and is sixth youngest overall.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be able to play 100 games in the Bundesliga for this great club. It’s really wonderful,” Davies said via FCBayern.com. “It really is an honor that I’ve reached this milestone in my career so young. I’m really grateful for that.”

Davies marked the occasion with a season milestone, too, in a strong performance overall:

Alphonso Davies completed 9 dribbles against Stuttgart yesterday. No player has completed more in a Bundesliga match this season [@WhoScored] pic.twitter.com/gVsqxK5hh3 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 5, 2023

The Canadian roadrunner made his league debut against the same team as well, back in 2019. On both occasions the Bavarians were able to celebrate with a win.

Here’s to a hundred more, and many more to the Meisterschale cabinet, too!

