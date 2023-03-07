Does Thomas Müller wear the same underwear for every Bayern Munich match?

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller was in a festive mood after the team’s 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday. Maybe it was his clever fick-on assist, or all the blood, sweat, and tears, or just the sweet scent of victory. Whatever it is, the Bavarian Raumdeuter is firing on all cylinders just in time for Paris Saint-Germain.

“We’re happy, we won and we’re top of the table again. When FC Bayern is up there, I always have a good feeling,” Müller said afterward (via @iMiaSanMia). “The fact that the game got tight at the end is maybe a good test for the Champions League game against PSG.”

It was also a game of personal milestones. Müller eclipsed the 300 mark for league scoring contributions (G+A) with his assist, and eclipsed CEO Oliver Kahn for league appearances (431 to 430) to now rank second all time at the club. But individual records aren’t something Müller is fussed about.

“When you’re older and have been around for a long time, the milestones keep coming, but 300 scorer points makes me happy,” Müller said afterwards (via BuLi News). “It’s still also about performing. I don’t want to hear ‘Müller always’ plays. I try to perform. If the coach feels I can do the team any good, he puts me in.”

Müller’s comments echo sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić’s stern warning from the start of the Rückrunde, when Müller found himself on the bench. He’s overcome that now, but even so, team goals are loftier than individual streaks — of any kind.

“It doesn’t matter that I’ve overtaken someone with my deployments,” Müller added. “We could conceivably collect statistics noting I wore the same underwear 420 times in a row.”

Could we?...

...

...

Erm. In any case, cheers to an absolute legend of the game. Long may his run continue.

Interested in more discussion of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? Check it our below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!