Lionel Messi says PSG “capable” of knocking off Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has done some incredible things in his career.

If the recent World Cup winner can help PSG knock off Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, however, it will surely go down as yet another incredibly impressive feat for the Argentine legend.

The way Messi sees it, his team is fully “capable” of walking in Bavaria and taking down the German Rekordmeister.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game which will be decided by small details. Winning at this stadium is very tough. But I think we’re well prepared and capable of turning the situation around. We’ll go to Munich with this intention,” Messi told PSG TV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Messi and his fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe will have to attempt to take down Bayern Munich without Neymar, who was declared out for three-to-four months earlier today. Even without the Brazilian, Messi and Mbappe — plus the plethora of other PSG stars — will undoubtedly be ready to make their best charge of continuing onward in the Champions League.