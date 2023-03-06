Breaking: PSG’s Neymar will miss 3-4 months

Even after appearing on crutches this weekend, there were some in the Bayern Munich fanbase who remained skeptical about the state of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar’s health.

PSG coach Christophe Galtier even went as far as to make the announcement himself just a few days ago that Neymar was going to miss the return leg of the Champions League tie at the Allianz Arena.

Still, some expected there to be some dark arts that would allow a miracle comeback.

That will not happen.

The speculation about any kind of Wolverine-type recovery can stop. According a release from PSG’s website, the Brazilian star will be out for three-to-four months:

Neymar Jr. has presented several episodes of instability of the right ankle in recent years. Following his last sprain contracted on February 20, the medical staff of Paris Saint-Germain recommended a ligament repair operation, to avoid a major risk of recurrence. All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity. This surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha. A delay of 3 to 4 months is expected before his return to collective training.

It was always considered to be major longshot that Neymar would be able to play against Bayern Munich, but this latest news cements the star attacker’s status as being unavailable. His initial diagnosis was a three-to-four week timeframe to return.

Now, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will be at the forefront of Bayern Munich’s thoughts as the team prepares for its Champions League match.