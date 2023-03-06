Daniele Orsato named as referee for the Champions League match between Bayern Munich and PSG

Bayern Munich are gearing up to take on (take down?) Paris Saint-Germain in the return leg of the Champions League. The Bavarians head into the second leg holding a 1-0 advantage thanks to Kingsley Coman. The referee has also been selected; luckily, no Englishmen are in sight. Tz reports that UEFA gave picked Italian referee Daniele Orsato to officiate the Bayern-PSG game.

Bayern have had a good record with Orsato officiating a game vs PSG. The Rekordmeister have won the last two games that he oversaw: the 1-0 win in the second leg of the Quarterfinals in 2021 and the final in Lisbon 2020 where Coman became the first player to score against an old club in the final to hand Bayern their sixth Champions League win. Including games against other clubs, Bayern have won 4/5 of their recent games with Orsato (exemption being the 3-1 loss to Liverpool in 2019).

Interestingly, Orsato also refereed two Argentina matches at the World Cup, which PSG star Lionel Messi went on to win. Could this be an omen for Bayern? Or will we find out that Orsato secretly works for the FA?