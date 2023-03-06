“Mia San Mia”: Bayern Munich’s famous slogan to get a change

“Mia San Mia”, this has been Bayern Munich’s slogan for some time now. It’s the Bavarian spin on “Wir Sind Wir”—both mean the same thing: We Are Who We Are.

Mr. Bayern himself Thomas Müller was quoted as saying this (via Bundesliga.com):

“Mia san Mia stands for the complete will to succeed,” explained homegrown Bayern star Thomas Müller. “That’s how we manage to turn games round so often. There’s no middle ground, only wins. “Mia san Mia stands for a hardcore winning mentality with a good dose of self-belief, but without any arrogance. Whoever wants to win has to work hard for it. It’s the same as for professional footballers. “The best footballers always play for Bayern. Everyone gives it their all in training. Anyone who can’t get on with the idea is in the wrong place. It’s something we all try to teach the younger players. There’s nothing that’s more important.”

Now, though, is the time for change for “Mia San Mia”.

Per football jersey news specialist Footy Headlines (via @iMiaSanMia), “Mia San Mia” will be changed…its font at least, on the back of the home shirt for next season. See the tweet below for a visual of the updated look of the slogan:

The updated 'Mia San Mia' logo font to appear on the back of next season's shirt. It will possibly be red on the white back of the home shirt [ @Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/SaZkBOzq4g — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 6, 2023

They’re basically changing something that probably shouldn’t have been changed. It’s weird.