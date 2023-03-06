Daily Schmankerl: Despite reports, don’t expect Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane or Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic in a Bayern Munich kit; Chelsea planning massive sell off — where will Mason Mount end up?; Matthijs de Ligt lauded; and MORE!

With the signing of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting last week, Bayern Munich seems to have settled on its striker for next season. With Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane considered to be unattainable, it would have been normal to think that the Bavarians might also look at Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

Not so fast my friend.

Despite still having some interest in Vlahovic, a move looks very doubtful — even if the report below states otherwise:

Juventus wants to keep Dusan Vlahovic with them beyond this season, but the striker is a target for Bayern Munich. The Germans have not replaced Robert Lewandowski since the Pole left the club and see the Serbian as one of the options. This bothers Juve, who will prefer to keep their goal-scorer with them for the future and they would be happy about the latest development. A report on Tuttojuve reveals the striker is not the first-choice target of the German club. It claims Bayern has Harry Kane as their first choice and will try their best to add the Englishman to their squad. However, if they cannot sign the Tottenham man, they will look to buy Vlahovic from Juve.

Vlahovic could be a very good fit for Bayern Munich, but unless Juventus puts him on the discount rack, it seems like another club could be more willing to buck up for him during the summer transfer window.

In related news, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić thoroughly denied that the club has interested in Kane:

"Nothing at all, that's nonsense. That's not in our thoughts at all. We extended Choupo. I hope he keeps scoring goals and then… we'll see"



— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2023

Bayern Munich center-back Matthijs de Ligt was named to kicker’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Matthijs de Ligt in @kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week

According to one report, Chelsea could sell off as many as five players to fully fund the transfers of Atlético Madrid loanee Joao Felix and West Ham’s Declan Rice:

Chelsea are prepared to sell five first-team players in order to help fund permanent summer moves for Joao Felix and Declan Rice.

Bayern Munich is at a key juncture of its season.

With big matches just about every week, plus a roster that is likely to be tweaked this summer, there is nary a day that goes by without some sort of news breaking.

This week, there was plenty to discuss and we had no shortage of topics. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

The news that Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could be on the way out at Bayern Munich.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s new deal and what it means moving forward.

Bayern Munich’s new clubhouse punishment system.

Some thoughts on the PSG tilt and why this is such a key moment for Julian Nagelsmann.

A recap of the latest episode of The Last of Us.

Liverpool FC and Manchester United are considered to be the frontrunner for Chelsea FC attacker Mason Mount:

Mason Mount is looking more and more likely to leave Chelsea this summer after his contract talks were “put on standby.” Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have prioritised other dealings in what will be another blow for Mount’s hopes of signing a renewal. “Contract talks with Mason Mount are on stand-by; N’Golo Kanté wants to stay and final details of new deal are close to being agreed,” Romano tweeted on Sunday in an update about Chelsea transfers. “Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea, the plan is very clear for the summer - committed to the project. Nothing has changed despite rumours.” Mount’s contract at Chelsea expires at the end of next season and talks over a renewal are making no headway. Both Liverpool and Man Utd are interested, with the former expected to make a bid ahead of the summer window.

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk seems to have some insight on what might be next for Liverpool FC midfielder Naby Keita. It appears that RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, and FC Barcelona could all be in play for the 28-year-old:

I met Sadio Mané the other week and asked him directly about Naby Keïta. He told me the Bundesliga is making itself so small and it’s such a great league. He’s very sure that, in the next few years, we’re going to see plenty of Premier League stars in the German top-flight. I know, because he has the same management and is a friend of Keïta, so they’re still in contact. I asked Mané if he knew more and he told me ‘I will tell you when there is news’. I think he knows something. I think Leipzig are ahead at the moment. Dortmund are not so concrete at the moment but they do have him on their shortlist in the ongoing search for a potential Jude Bellingham replacement. Leipzig yes, Dortmund… so-so. The rumours from Barcelona are still here; I know that his management was in Spain recently. He’s going to be a free agent and you know what Barcelona do with free agents. So, I think these other clubs are, at the moment, ahead.

Bayern Munich capped off their second win in a row against VfB Stuttgart in what was a solid showing by the visitors, who were constantly tested by the hosts’ grit and energy. The first half in particular was completely Bayern after an initial spell that looked concerning for the Bavarians, with Bruno Labbadia’s side throwing everything and the kitchen sink at them.

However, Julian Nagelsmann’s side was able to hold the fort down defensively and fashion a goal in the first half courtesy of Matthijs de Ligt, after which everything was going on cruise control up until a nervy 10 minutes in the end. But yes, it sure seems like “DrawLsmann” is out of his rut of “Draws” and “Ls” and getting the wins out; some pretty, some ugly.

But a win is a win.

However, some players continue to frustrate, particularly a couple from Bayern’s contingent of second-half substitutes. Not going to give too much away here, since I’d rather you enjoy my scathing criticisms in the podcast :)

Here are the major talking points: