Bavarian Podcast Works S5E36; The curious case of Ryan Gravenberch, Sane & Gnabry out of favor(?), and looking ahead to leg 2 vs. PSG!

Aside from the slip-up against Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich has put their three-match run of 1-1 draws just after the resumption of the season from the World Cup break well and truly behind them. After their 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart over the weekend, they’ve now won six of their last seven matches across all competitions, one of which was the 1-0 win at Pairs Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Bayern is well poised to seal the deal against PSG, though this time the Ligue 1 giants will be with talisman Kylian Mbappe from the start and not just a second half substitute appearance like was the case for the first leg. Julian Nagelsmann had recently said the squad health was good enough to the point where he had the luxury to rest some players ahead of the all-important second leg, but we still saw a midfield pivot of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka despite Ryan Gravenberch being available and fully fit. What exactly does the young Dutch midfielder have to do to get more time for Bayern?

It’s a massive week ahead for Bayern and there’s always the section of fans and pundits alike that judge the club based off of how far they go in the Champions League. One leg against PSG stands between them and progressing to the quarter-finals of the competition as they look to better their fortunes from last season, having been knocked out by Villarreal in the quarter-finals.

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Schnitzel discuss:

Bayern’s current from after the ‘Gladbach loss

Ryan Gravenberch’s lack of minutes in Bayern’s midfield

Nagelsmann’s decision to play Josip Stanisic over Joao Cancelo

The form of both Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry

What worked in the first leg against PSG

Predicted starting lineup for leg two vs. PSG

Our score predictions, both leg two and aggregate total vs. PSG

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.