Bayern Munich Frauen power over Werder Bremen

In an exciting weekend of Frauen-Bundesliga action, Bayern Munich took a big step forward in their title contention battle with a 2-0 win over SV Werder Bremen. Bremen sit second-to-last in the Bundesliga table, but it's what has happened elsewhere that will catch the eye.

After a midweek DFB-Pokal victory, Alexander Straus and team got right back to business. The intriguing lineup featured starts for Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir and Franziska Kett, with an at times very attacking role for Maximiliane Rall. Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir was substituted on for Carolin Simon, who had to exit in just the 8th minute.

Highlights below:

Lea Schüller opened the scoring after missing an early near-sitter. The goal was created by an excellent run and cross from Klara Bühl, which was deflected to her feet in front of an empty net after Vilhjálmsdóttir couldn’t latch on. Georgia Stanway played Rall through for the second one, with Bayern’s #8 sneaking behind the lines like a center-forward.

The Frauen improve to 11-1-1 on the season — so another win is just business as usual. What’s not usual, though, is that the league leaders VfL Wolfsburg have slipped up! With a 1-2 loss to Hoffenheim (Bayern’s recently vanquished DFB-Pokal foe), Wolfsburg drop to 12-0-1 and sit just two points ahead of Bayern. Jule Brand’s spectacular 1st-minute goal was not enough to stop two Hoffenheim replies.

A title race, once hard to imagine, is suddenly in sight.