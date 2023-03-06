Thomas Muller confident ahead of Bayern Munich’s Champions League fixture against PSG, praises Borussia Dortmund

There is nothing that screams Bayern Munich more than good performances and confidence. A quiet, yet adequate performance against VfB Stuttgart over the weekend meant that Bayern were back on top of the table, amidst threats of being toppled by either of the currently in-form Borussia Dortmund or Union Berlin. Now all eyes are set on the upcoming Champions League second leg fixture against Paris-Saint Germain.

Earlier in February, the Bavarians bagged a 1-0 win in the first leg at the Parc des Princes courtesy of a well-positioned Kingsley Coman goal in the 52nd minute. Kylian Mbappe came close to scoring on multiple occasions but was denied on every single one.

It is not just Bayern who are doing respectably in the league — PSG recently beat Nantes 4-2 with goals from Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Danilo Perera. Their explosive, lethal attack might be a cause for concern but Bavaria’s very own Thomas Muller isn’t one to worry.

Muller is confident that the Bavarians are on the right track. Per kicker’s Georg Holzner, the Raumdeuter emphasized that the current lead and the fans in the Allianz Arena are contributing factors. “The omens are good. We have the 1-0 in the back. We have the stadium behind us. And we have confidence,” he declared emphatically.

He also has praise for Borussia Dortmund and their winning streak. Die Schwarzgelben have been performing brilliantly both in Germany and in Europe and Muller delivered due credit to the team and their efforts. “You don’t get ten wins for free. You’re doing something right there. That has nothing to do with luck either,” he emphasized.

