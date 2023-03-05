Sabitzer deserves better: Liverpool humiliate Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield as the Bayern Munich loanee watches in horror

Leaving Bayern Munich rarely ever works out well, as Marcel Sabitzer is finding out today. You can’t help but feel bad for the guy right now — stuck at Manchester United, he was forced to watch his team concede SEVEN goals to a rampant Liverpool side who have somehow managed to show up at just the right time to ruin Erik ten Hag’s whole weekend.

The game started innocuously enough, with United fielding a strange lineup consisting of Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst up top, flanked by Bruno Fernandes and Antony. Sabitzer was benched in favor of the midfield duo of Fred and Casemiro. The defense seemed solid enough with David de Gea in goal, protected by Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Diogo Dalot.

Liverpool, however, had the better of Erik ten Hag’s side from the beginning. Jurgen Klopp’s men seemed better set than they have been in weeks, and several promising inroads eventually yielded an opener from Cody Gakpo, slotting it in past the United keeper from the left wing. When the two teams went to the dressing room at half time, it was still 1-0.

No one could have predicted the carnage that would follow. Minutes after the second half restarted, Darwin Nunez immediately made it 2-0 to the home crowd. From there, United seemed to lose all belief, and quickly succumbed to more goals from Gakpo, Salah, Nunez, and finally Roberto Firmino to make it an incredible 7-0. Sabitzer only came on around the 77th minute in place of Casemiro, but could do nothing to impact the game as United slumped to their worst defeat EVER in the Premier League.

This is the kind of result that makes waves no matter which team you support. Now as Bayern Munich fans, we hope that Ten Hag continues to make use of Sabitzer in United’s midfield and give him more chances to prove himself going forward. Their last few Premier League games were quite successful with the Austrian in the middle. Why change it now?