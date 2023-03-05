Julian Nagelsmann sees the positives and negatives from Stuttgart, looks forward to PSG

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann was not letting his players relax just because they defeated VfB Stuttgart. A routine 2-0 lead suddenly turned into a tightrope walk, and Nagelsmann’s men had to sweat out a narrow victory.

“After going 2-0 up, we had several counterattacks that we didn’t finish well,” said Nagelsmann after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “We had the game under control, but if you concede a goal late on, things gets tight again.”

As Nagelsmann mentioned, it wasn’t really that Bayern didn’t have chances, but poor finishing was again their bane. “We have to finish our chances more seriously and go for the third goal, then we’d kill it off,” said the coach.

Perhaps his substitutions took the game away from Bayern? Nagelsmann doesn’t think so. “Who did I substitute? Three top players. Players that are entitled to play,” he said. “I brought Mané, Sané and Gnabry, not three youngsters. It’s more of a sign that the coach wants a third and fourth goal.”

That makes sense, once you look at the name values of the players mentioned. However, they did not make things much better. In fact, in one particular player’s case (ahem Sané), he almost made them worse. Such performances will undoubtedly give Nagelsmann a headache about who should play in the upcoming Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain.

“I have to analyze the game again and see what Paris are doing, then I’ll decide,” said Nagelsmann. Just how different the team against PSG will be compared to today’s team remains to be seen.

