Leon Goretzka claps back at Kylian Mbappe ahead of Bayern Munich’s clash with PSG

Being the favorites in a Champions League tie? Goretzka’s been there, done that.

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern Munchen: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Things are heating up as Bayern Munich gear up to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week. While the Bavarians come into the game with a 1-0 lead, the Parisians are confident that they can overturn the deficit at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. In fact, they’re so confident that Kylian Mbappe even said that PSG are still favorites for the tie.

Speaking to the media after Bayern’s narrow win over VfB Stuttgart, Leon Goretzka had an appropriate response to the Frenchman:

It’s an interesting comment, because it touches on a common narrative that plagues both these teams year after year. Due to overwhelming domestic success, both Bayern Munich and PSG are the favorites in whatever game they play. Therefore, both clubs are also put under extreme pressure to win the Champions league every season. The players are well aware of this, and you can be sure that they’ll fight tooth-and-nail for every single inch come Wednesday.

We’ll have to wait and see who comes out on top.

