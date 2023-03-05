Bayern Munich 2-1 VfB Stuttgart: Bild player ratings

Bayern Munich barreled over VfB Stuttgart with a 2-1 win that got closer than it needed to be. It was a super showing from several players and a more concerning one from others. For Julian Nagelsmann, it was a performance that will beg the question: is this XI fit for the March 8 match vs. PSG?

Here’s how Bild rated the performances.

It happened! A Bayern fullback, Alphonso Davies, got a ‘2’ (his counterpart, Kingsley Coman, earned only a ‘4’ so the average remains 3). This was maybe the most confident, commanding performance Davies has turned in for some time, and it was absolutely a joy to watch the Canadian out there strutting his stuff.

So Bild scored this, as manager Julian Nagelsmann appeared to also, as a 3-4-2-1. Could Josip Stanišić be in line to start opposite Kylian Mbappé on Wednesday? In parts of the first half, the young Croatian looked rusty in his decisions and his positioning, but he grew into the game.

Thomas Müller is enjoying his role as the right-sided number ten. His almost strike partnership with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting paid dividends with a vintage Müller assist. See, who says these two can’t play together? With Paris Saint-Germain lurking ahead, the timing couldn’t be better.

Let’s not talk about those substitutions — except to say a lot more would have been hoped from them.

The Champions League awaits.

