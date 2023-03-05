Leon Goretzka admits Bayern Munich need to close out games better

Leon Goretzka was not too satisfied after Bayern Munich’s narrow 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart.

The Bavarians were in control for most of the game, but a lapse in concentration in the latter stages gave Stuttgart a lifeline, and Bayern were forced to fight to bring home all three points.

Speaking to kicker’s Georg Holzner, Goretzka said: “We made a few mistakes after going 2-0 up. The opponent didn’t believe they could get something out of the game after going 2-0 down.”

True to his word, Bayern had Stuttgart on the ropes for at least 80 odd minutes, but complacency slowly started creeping in (most likely due to the upcoming Champions League crunch match against Paris Saint-Germain). Had Lady Luck smiled the other way, Bayern may have had to deal with yet another last-gasp draw against the Swabians.

“We have to act accordingly,” added Goretzka. “We didn’t manage to do that in the last 15 minutes.”

Games like this are valuable because they serve as lessons that teach the team that no game is finished until the final whistle blows. Perhaps this will be a blessing in disguise as the team now turns to the most important game of the season so far.

