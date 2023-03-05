Benjamin Pavard happy to have his manager’s trust at Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard is enjoying a fruitful spell at Bayern Munich of late, earning regular starts and high praise from manager Julian Nagelsmann.

“Of course I’m happy to hear that from the coach. But I won’t rest on that,” Pavard said for Sport1, via @iMiaSanMia. “I’m very happy because he trusts me in a position where I feel most comfortable and where I can best play to my strengths.”

Pavard, of course, spent most of his first season with Nagelsmann at right-back, as well as the beginning to this one. Summer transfer window signing Noussair Mazraoui didn’t begin as a nailed-on starter, and Pavard did well in that role, too — albeit often in a more reserved role than his Moroccan counterpart.

“The coach is very open. If you want to talk to him & knock on his door, he’s always there for you,” Pavard added. “The football he wants to play is exactly what I like - attacking football where you always have to be on the move. I learn from him every day how I can improve.”

With Lucas Hernández injured, Pavard has formed a stellar back three with Dayot Upamecano and Matthijs de Ligt. It’s not only Pavard’s favored position — one gets the sense his manager is happy to trot out two dynamic wing-backs, too.