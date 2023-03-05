Franck Ribéry favors Bayern Munich over Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich have the advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League thanks to a slender win in the French capital, with Kingsley Coman proving the difference with a superb effort. The return leg is crunch time, with former Bayern player and legend Franck Ribéry unable to predict the outcome of the game.

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), the 39-year-old said that it was great that the Bavarians won the first leg and sees them as favorites for the second leg, but won’t channel his inner fortune teller to, well, tell the score. “It’s positive that Bayern won in Paris,” the Frenchman remarked. “PSG is a good team with big names, but Bayern are very strong and work as a team. It’ll be a nice game — I hope Bayern win and qualify, but I can’t say a result.”

The outcome of this game is honestly unpredictable, moreso the teams that play in it. PSG center back Presnel Kimpembe is apparently injured for the rest of the season while Bayern have had some up and down performances. We’ll have to see who holds their nerves through 90 minutes.