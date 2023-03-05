Ex-goalkeeper coach of Germany is worried about the future of the position

In an interview with Sport1, ex-goalkeeper coach of the German national team Andreas Köpke talked about various topics, including the future of Germany’s goalkeeper position and Bayern Munich player Nübel. Köpke was, after all, former Germany coach Joachim “Jogi” Löw’s goalkeeper coach and stuck to his side throughout, being there when Jogi joined and leaving when Löw left in 2021. He’s worked with phenomenal goalkeepers like Jens Lehmann, Oliver Kahn, Manuel Neuer and Marc Andre ter Stegen.

But Köpke worries that there might not be another great goalkeeper to follow the likes of Neuer and ter Stegen. “I look at this with great apprehension. We will end up with a problem. [The current main goalkeepers] are over 30, Manuel is even 36.

There is only one obvious candidate: Nübel, who is on loan at AS Monaco. “It needs to be seen how Nübel will develop. He has established himself at AS Monaco and is doing well, but he needs to keep developing. He’d be the only one I can think of. Even in the U-21 [Germany national team], there is no keeper from the 2. Bundesliga or Bundesliga. Not too long ago, ter Stegen, [Kevin] Trapp, [Bernd] Leno and [Timo] Horn fought were fighting to be No.1 [for the U-21s].”

But things are different now. The days of goalkeepers like Manuel Neuer and ter Stegen fighting it out for No.1 seems to be ending and a new era, one with less security in Germany’s goal, might be approaching. Or perhaps Nübel will develop into a worthy successor. We will see.