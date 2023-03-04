Match awards from Bayern Munich’s pedestrian 1-2 win over VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich kept calm and saw out a nervy ending against a motivated Stuttgart side to return to the top of the Bundesliga. Here are the match awards:

Jersey Swap: Hiroki Ito

There were other options but I thought Ito provided stability and balance; perhaps my view is colored by that last second tackle he made to keep the score at 1-2 rather than allowing Bayern to score one more. Stuttgart overall were pretty good today in portions of the game and Ito provided a good foundation for the performance from his position in the back four.

Der Kaiser: Alphonso Davies

He double teamed with Jamal Musiala to overload play down one side; he defended so well that Dias could never get past him. It was the kind of all-round performance we have to expect from the Canadian.

Der Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Thomas Müller also had a good game; Musiala showed a bit more with his dribbles and close ball control. There is not much more to add other than the fact that everyone had a pretty decent game in midfield.

Der Bomber: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Choupo never stops running and connecting play. He is a fantastic outlet and can carry the play. He was rewarded with a goal as a result. His interplay with Müller and Musiala is a thing of beauty.

Meister of the Match: Matthijs de Ligt

Nothing could get past De Ligt today aside from the late header from Stuttgart which was simply an excellent effort. He scored a wonderful goal and cleared an effort from Stuttgart off the line after the ball had slipped past Yann Sommer with the score at 0-0. He was assured at the back and hopefully, this continues as we move ahead this season.

Interested in more discussion of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? Check it our below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!