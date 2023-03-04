Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show —VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich (ft. mini-rant) (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich capped off their second win in a row against VfB Stuttgart in what was a solid showing by the visitors, who were constantly tested by the hosts’ grit and energy. The first half in particular was completely Bayern after an initial spell that looked concerning for the Bavarians, with Bruno Labbadia’s side throwing everything and the kitchen sink at them.

However, Julian Nagelsmann’s side was able to hold the fort down defensively and fashion a goal in the first half courtesy of Matthijs de Ligt, after which everything was going on cruise control up until a nervy 10 minutes in the end. But yes, it sure seems like “DrawLsmann” is out of his rut of “Draws” and “Ls” and getting the wins out; some pretty, some ugly.

But a win is a win.

However, some players continue to frustrate, particularly a couple from Bayern’s contingent of second-half substitutes. Not going to give too much away here, since I’d rather you enjoy my scathing criticisms in the podcast :)

Here are the major talking points:

The tactics of both sides as the game progressed

Lineups and formations

The solid defending, and de Ligt’s rise as Bayern’s defensive leader

Davies and Josip Stanisic with a solid game

Midfield not up to snuff, but not too shabby either

M&M’s attacking prowess, and some mandatory Müller propaganda

Why Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala should start over the other wingers

Sané’s nonchalant attitude and why he makes my blood boil

Why Serge Gnabry is the most inconsistent player in world football

Should Bayern Munich ship these two out?

A Q$G preview teaser

