Paris Saint-Germain v Lille OSC - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain: 2023 Champions League Round of 16 second leg full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Champions League Ro16 leg 2 clash against PSG right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname, Jack Laushway, and zippy86
Having won the first leg by a slim 1-0 margin, Bayern Munich come back to the Allianz Arena with a lead to defend. To Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League is everything, so you just know that they’ll give it their all to overturn the first leg result and make it through to the quarter-finals.

Julian Nagelsmann was criticized somewhat after the first leg because Bayern lost control of the game after Kylian Mbappe came on. Containing the Frenchman will be the chief challenge of the second leg. With Benjamin Pavard missing due to a red card suspension (thanks to a tackle on Messi in the first leg) the coach will need to rethink his lineup if he wants a positive result.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

If you’re interested in our coverage in the Champions League draw itself as well as the immediate reaction to getting PSG, check out our draw coverage stream. As for coverage of the first leg, check out our first leg stream.

Feb 27, 2023, 5:50am CET

