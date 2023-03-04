Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain: 2023 Champions League Round of 16 second leg full coverage

Having won the first leg by a slim 1-0 margin, Bayern Munich come back to the Allianz Arena with a lead to defend. To Paris Saint-Germain, the Champions League is everything, so you just know that they’ll give it their all to overturn the first leg result and make it through to the quarter-finals.

Julian Nagelsmann was criticized somewhat after the first leg because Bayern lost control of the game after Kylian Mbappe came on. Containing the Frenchman will be the chief challenge of the second leg. With Benjamin Pavard missing due to a red card suspension (thanks to a tackle on Messi in the first leg) the coach will need to rethink his lineup if he wants a positive result.

