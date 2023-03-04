VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

With Borussia Dortmund somehow on a ten game winning streak, Bayern Munich cannot afford to drop any more points. Unfortunately, Stuttgart is a team that have already taken points off the Bavarians this season, and they’ll be looking to do the same this weekend as they try to stave off relegation.

Julian Nagelsmann has a mostly fit squad, but he can’t just use whoever he wants. With the midweek game against PSG looming large, the coach must also choose a lineup with a view to maintaining the team’s form and rhythm ahead of a crucial Champions League game. You can be sure that Galtier and co. will be watching this game closely for any hints.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.