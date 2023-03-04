Sadio Mané’s difficult challenge upon moving to Bayern Munich

When Sadio Mané swapped his Liverpool colors for Bayern Munich — okay, they’re the same color — it meant picking up his life in England and moving it all. Adapting to new teammates, a new coach, a new league. More than that, it meant real estate shopping!

“Finding a house in Munich is a challenge, I’ve learned that this market is difficult,” he said recently with a laugh (via @iMiaSanMia).

Stars, they’re just like us! Okay, so maybe buying a house is a different kind of challenge, in more ways than one, to those of us who aren’t international soccer stars. Nonetheless, finding the right setup for a big move is no little task.

So, when do we get our episode of Bavarian House Hunters? ‘Player wanted lakeside cabin with a view; his manager wanted him to be a little closer to the training ground.’ Something like that?

“In the end, I found a nice house where I have all what I need. I’ve arrived in Munich,” Mané concluded simply. And so he has.