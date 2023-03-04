The stakes are high for winners and losers during Bayern Munich training

Some say that it is always better to beat your friends than your enemies.

At Bayern Munich, that definitely rings true. Defeat Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, or Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga? You only get the adulation of fans worldwide.

Take down your teammates during a normal training session? You get out of cleaning up the dressing room, while your buddies have to do the dirty work.

That’s how it goes according to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern players have an ‘internal rule’ between them for training games. Training games usually consist of 3 teams. The runners-up have to clean up the dressing room, while the players of the third placed team have to shine the shoes of the winners.

There no word on whether or not this is formal rule in Bayern Munich’s “Punishment Catalog”, but you can bet that it is not a penalty that any player wants to absorb at the hands of their teammates.

