Bayern Munich not ready to spend on a striker during the summer transfer window

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will not be pursuing a new center-forward during the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians had been linked with players such as Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen and the Bundesliga-based duo of Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, but it appears that bosses are ready to ride Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (reportedly agreed to an extension earlier this week) and Mathys Tel for the 2023/24 season:

There’s currently much to suggest that Bayern will not sign a new #9 in the summer. The club’s bosses trust Choupo-Moting to keep his level of performance for another year — in addition, there are not many top strikers who are affordable. Bayern bosses think highly of Mathys Tel and want to continue promoting the youngster next season and give him more playing time than before.

There are few players, however, who would make Bayern Munich reconsider its stance. Names were not mentioned, but it can be ascertained that those would all be longshot targets. The summer of 2024 seems like it be the time for Bayern Munich to make its move on a new No. 9 — or at least a big name attacking player (Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz?):

Hasan Salihamidžić and his staff remain attentive and are exploring the striker market, with a view to summer 2024. But if an opportunity opens up this year that makes sporting and economic sense, it will at least be considered.

Whatever happens, it does appear that Bayern Munich fans can expect a steady diet of Choupo-Moting and Tel for at least the the year-and-a-half.