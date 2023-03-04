Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

With Borussia Dortmund so close to Bayern Munich in the table, the time for slip-ups is past. Julian Nagelsmann needs all three points versus Stuttgart, which means another last-minute draw like the one in the Hinrunde cannot happen.

This game is set to be somewhat experimental, as with Benjamin Pavard suspended against PSG, the coach needs to try out some new players in defense. Leroy Sane is doubtful for the game with a capsular ligament tear, so maybe players like Sadio Mane or Serge Gnabry could get a chance in the starting XI. Meanwhile, Josip Stanisic is set to be preferred over Joao Cancelo, for the former’s defensive ability and solid performance vs Union Berlin.

It’s Bayern time.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our preview podcast? Listen to it below or on Spotify.

Match Info

Location: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Stuttgart, Germany

Time: 6:30 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.