The Punisher: Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann breaks down new locker room policy

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann — with support of his coaching staff, including team manager Kathleen Krüger — rolled out a new policy to help police the locker room this week.

Now known as “The Punishment Catalog”, Nagelsmann addressed the new standard at his weekly press conference, why it was implemented, and how the funds generated will be used.

“I’m happy when we don’t have to impose penalties. I’m actually a coach who doesn’t impose too many rules. But it was also the feedback from the team that there should be guidelines. The idea came from the entire staff,” Nagelsmann said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There are various local charities to which we will donate the money.”

The announcement came just days after Leroy Sané was late in catching a team bus.

