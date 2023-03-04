The Bundesliga’s Most Wanted Man: RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol

What the Bundesliga makes, the world takes (or something like that).

When it comes to looking for talent, many of the world’s superpowers are casting an eye toward Germany — and not just at Bayern Munich’s loaded roster.

Whether it is RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz — or any number of other Bundesliga stars, attention is being drawn toward Germany’s top division.

One of the biggest names out there is RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol, who has drawn interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea, FC, Arsenal, and many others. While Gvardiol is not in any rush make a decision on what might be next (his contract ends in 2027), 90Min.com broke down what some of the Croatian’s best options might be. Right now, Real Madrid, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City could all make a big play for Gvardiol — potentially as early as 2024:

90min has been told that Luka Modric has been spoken to by Real officials about his fellow countryman and the veteran midfielder delivered a glowing reference. Real are believed to see Gvardiol as the ideal option to bolster their central defensive options, especially as a left-sided talent. However, the interest from England has also grown substantially in the last six months. Sources have confirmed to 90min that both Manchester City and Liverpool have sent scouts to keep regular updates on the defender, with the two heavyweights ensuring they remain in the loop.

Bayern Munich was linked to Gvardiol just a few months ago, but the 21-year-old’s rapidly rising price tag probably pushed the Bavarians out of the mix. Regardless, Gvardiol’s release clause is expected to be in the neighborhood of €100-€110 million in the summer of 2024 and RB Leipzig will likely get multiple inquiries as soon as that clause activates.