Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich says “this is the way” with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mathys Tel; Liverpool losing Roberto Firmino, but could get Josko Gvardiol; Real Madrid has Bundesliga looking at Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz; plus MORE!

When news went official on Friday that Bayern Munich had agreed on a contract extension with striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, it was met with excitement from many fans. Others, however, lamented that the Bavarians are likely out on Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane, while another sect of folks worried that overpaying for Choupo-Moting might prevent Bayern Munich from making other moves.

Whatever the case, it is clear that Bayern Munich is moving forward with Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel as its options at striker for next season:

For the time being, a transfer from England’s superstar Harry Kane (29) is less likely - at least in the coming summer. Kane’s market value is 90 million euros, his contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in 2024. Does Bayern then strike free of charge? Recently, Frankfurt attacker Randal Kolo Muani (24) was also associated with the Munich team. But for the time being, Bavaria relies on Choupo-Moting - and on jewel Mathys Tel (17). The Frenchman has hinted at his huge potential this season, with five goals in 19 appearances to his credit.

The recipe for success has worked so far this season, but there is at least a little risk associated with this plan. The coming weeks should give fans an idea of how things might function at the top of the formation for next season.

It should also be noted that this news echoes that Sport1’s Kerry Hau also reported, which we covered here.

It looks like Roberto Firmino is set to leave Liverpool FC after this season:

Excl. News #Firmino: He will LEAVE Liverpool after 8 years! It’s decided! The player has informed #Klopp personally & today. It was a good talk. He won’t extend his contract. He will leave the club as a free agent in summer.



Firmino was briefly linked to Bayern Munich, but it appears unlikely that Bavarians are going to be planning a reunion for Firmino and Sadio Mané.

Aside of positional fit, Firmino will also likely demand a massive salary.

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been one of the best players at his position in the world this season — and the 22-year-old is drawing all kinds of interest:

In-form winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is wanted by Chelsea and Newcastle, and so Napoli are trying to tie the 22-year-old down to a new contract.

Football journalist Ben Jacobs is also reporting that Manchester City wants Kvaratskhelia, too:

Manchester City are also among the sides keen on Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern Munich is at a key juncture of its season.

With big matches just about every week, plus a roster that is likely to be tweaked this summer, there is nary a day that goes by without some sort of news breaking.

This week, there was plenty to discuss and we had no shortage of topics. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

The news that Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could be on the way out at Bayern Munich.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s new deal and what it means moving forward.

Bayern Munich’s new clubhouse punishment system.

Some thoughts on the PSG tilt and why this is such a key moment for Julian Nagelsmann.

RB Leipzig center-back Josko Gvardiol is among the defenders being considered by Liverpool:

Liverpool want to sign a new centre-back in the summer and have looked at a number of players. Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio have both been scouted recently, while the Reds retain interest in Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol, Torino’s Perr Schuurs and West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd.

The Times is also reporting that Chelsea FC is going to take another run at the Croatian as well:

Chelsea have reignited their interest in Gvardiol, whose £97m release clause kicks in in 2024.

Could former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara be headed to Turkey?

Maybe.

Maybe not.

There are rumors floating around that Fenerbahce is interested in the Spaniard, but there is some doubt about their validity:

Is Thiago ‘s time at Liverpool coming to an end? A wild rumor has raised questions about the future of the former Bayern star. According to consistent media reports from Turkey, Fenerbahce Istanbul are said to have hopes for Thiago and have even made an initial offer. Accordingly, Fener is already paying up to eight million for the 31-year-old midfielder, who is under contract with the Reds until 2024. Will Thiago really fall victim to the upcoming upheaval in Jürgen Klopp’s team? Unlikely. The transfer expert Fabrizio Romano emphasized on Thursday that there was no chance and not even contact between Thiago and Fenerbahce, the rumors were not true. Rather, the Spaniard is fully focused on Liverpool. Thiago has only been able to play half of the possible minutes of play with the Reds this season. After a thigh injury at the beginning of the season, he has been out since the beginning of February with hip problems.

Real Madrid might be getting some cold feet about spending nine figures for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham:

Real Madrid will not fork out €100 million to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, a target for Liverpool. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid will not break the bank to sign Jude Bellingham. Borussia Dortmund will demand at least €100 million for the English midfielder. But the reigning La Liga champions are not ready to pay such a sum for him. The youngster is also a target for Liverpool. It is unclear if Liverpool will be open to paying €100 million to sign Bellingham. But Manchester City, another top suitor, will likely shell out such a sum to secure his services. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid will drive down Bellingham’s price tag in the summer.

However, Real Madrid does have a Plan B alternative — though this player does not exactly play the same position as Bellingham (per Defensa Central):

Florian Wirtz has become the clearest alternative desired by everyone in the Valdebebas offices. The young star from Bayer Leverkusen is following the process that Kai Havertz marked in his day and that now places him in the spotlight. In Germany, they expect money and they could get rid of the one from Pulheim (Germany) who is barely 19 years old and has his whole career ahead of him.

LAST CALL! On the heels of its huge Bundesliga win over Union Berlin last weekend, Bayern Munich will square off with VfB Stuttgart on Saturday...just days before a massive meeting with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

It would be easy for Bayern Munich to look right past this match, but Julian Nagelsmann will have to do everything he can to prevent that from happening.