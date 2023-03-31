 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Borussia Dortmund v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Der Klassiker right here!

Contributors: Ineednoname, CSmith1919, and R.I.P. London Teams
It’s a strange thing for Bayern Munich to be trailing in the Bundesliga as late as March. Borussia Dortmund are mounting their best impression of a title challenge in over a decade, and actually look like they could dethrone the Bavarians’ incredible winning streak.

The mere possibility of losing the Bundesliga had Bayern so spooked that Julian Nagelsmann was sacked over the international break. Now Thomas Tuchel, a coach who is familiar with this fixture, will be on the sidelines for his first game in charge. He faces Edin Terzic, the architect of BVB’s latest success. Who will come out on top? Will the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann be justified?

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

Mar 29, 2023, 6:00pm CEST

