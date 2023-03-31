Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund: 2022/23 Bundesliga full coverage

It’s a strange thing for Bayern Munich to be trailing in the Bundesliga as late as March. Borussia Dortmund are mounting their best impression of a title challenge in over a decade, and actually look like they could dethrone the Bavarians’ incredible winning streak.

The mere possibility of losing the Bundesliga had Bayern so spooked that Julian Nagelsmann was sacked over the international break. Now Thomas Tuchel, a coach who is familiar with this fixture, will be on the sidelines for his first game in charge. He faces Edin Terzic, the architect of BVB’s latest success. Who will come out on top? Will the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann be justified?

