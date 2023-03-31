Manchester City star Phil Foden to miss first leg vs. Bayern Munich with injury

According to Pep Guardiola, Manchester City star Phil Foden is set to miss two to three weeks after having surgery for appendicitis. Given that City face Bayern Munich in the Champions League in only 11 days time, this almost certainly rules him out for the tie.

Here is what the coach had to say about the issue:

PEP [On Foden] The doctor says two or three weeks. We will see how he develops after his appendicitis surgery. — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 31, 2023

Of course, City have plenty of talent on their deep squad to do without Foden for the first leg. As long as Erling Haaland is fit, then the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, and Bernardo Silva will all have plenty of opportunities to cause Bayern same damage. Thomas Tuchel will have to be wary of the threat — City’s attack arguably pose a greater challenge than Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe.

Of course, there’s a chance that Pep is stretching the truth a little, and trying to play mind games. We saw Galtier attempt that before the first leg in Paris, where he claimed that Kylian Mbappe would not be able to play the game. Come matchday, and he was on the bench, ready to come on in the second half.

Nagelsmann didn’t buy it then. Don’t expect Tuchel to buy it now. With so much on the line, neither side will expect the other to come out with anything less than the best possible XI.