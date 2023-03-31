Baptism by fire: Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel talks massive Borussia Dortmund match

if you want to talk about baptism by fire, Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel might have a story to tell after this weekend.

In his first match with Die Roten, the former Borussia Dortmund coach will manage against his ex-club in a game that could determine the Bundesliga championship.

Tuchel knows that it is is time to hit the ground running.

“It’s a big game. We want to be back at the top of the table. We won’t be champions if we win, but we won’t write off the title if we don’t win either. But of course winning would send a big signal,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Some players came back very late (from the international break). We feel a great energy and are looking forward to tomorrow. The game is of course very important. It was mostly about getting a feel for each other. I felt everyone was into it.”

There has been a ton of speculation about how Tuchel will line his boys up (perhaps a 3-4-3?), but the manager was not going to give BVB any hints.

“I definitely won’t reveal that now. I would have liked to, but the game is too important. First of all, we wanted to let our ideas mature,” the boss remarked.

Tuchel will have many of his top players available for the match, which should help in what should be an outrageously intense match.

“Except Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernández and Mathys Tel, everyone is available. Jamal Musiala has completed full training and will train again tomorrow early morning,” said Tuchel. “It’s a big game for the Bundesliga and for us. We have to accept the challenge as a team. But the players and the club are used to it. It’s a big game and we hope we’re ready. We have to fight for every title.”