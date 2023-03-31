Is Thomas Tuchel ready to roll out a 3-4-3 for Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund?

According to a report from Tz journalists Philipp Kessler and Mano Bonk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel could be toying with the idea of running a 3-4-3 based on some inspiration from an unlikely subject: Former Bayern Munich midfielder and current Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

Alonso’s Werkself side dispatched Bayern Munich 2-1 in the last Bundesliga match before the break and the team’s performance using a 3-4-3 has allegedly lit a flame of inspiration for Tuchel:

Tuchel watched Bayern’s last game vs. Leverkusen and was very impressed by B04’s performance. The passionate and tactically clever performance of Xabi Alonso’s team in a 3-4-3 with two wing-backs could the blueprint for Tuchel’s first Bayern games.

In theory, using a 3-4-3 will not be too much of a change for most of the team. Three center-backs and two wing-backs would seem to be a fit already (though Tuchel could change up some of the personnel), along with the two central midfielders. Where things might differ is now the front three player are aligned. Under Nagelsmann (particularly when it was Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting), the front three functioned like two attacking midfielders operating behind a loan striker. In a 3-4-3, we could see two wide forwards flanking a center-forward.

What does that mean for players like Müller and Musiala, who have been operating at a high level centrally? Well, it might mean some bench time is incoming.

It has already been reported that Tuchel is seeking to get Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry more involved in the squad. That playing time will have to come at the expense of someone.

The starting XI will certainly hold some intrigue on Saturday vs. Borussia Dortmund, don’t you think?

