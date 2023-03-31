Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel meets with sometimes disgruntled midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Ryan Gravenberch has had quite a run this season at Bayern Munich.

Complaints to the media (not once, but twice), an alleged feud with former boss Julian Nagelsmann, and not a lot of playing time behind better and more experienced teammates has left the young Dutchman finding his name in the transfer rumor pages. Even his agent did not get why he was so upset at his standing on the squad.

With Thomas Tuchel taking over for the now-disposed Nagelsmann, Gravenberch gets an opportunity for a fresh start with a new coach. The duo met for six-minute chat this morning after training per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Thomas Tuchel had a 6-minute face to face conversation with Ryan Gravenberch after training [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/2hVwcqCONN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 30, 2023

The aforementioned lack of playing time led to rumors that Gravenberch being loaned out, but the Dutchman decided to stay and fight for a spot. Now, though, Gravenberch has a chance to take a mature approach and fight for his playing time.

If he still is unhappy and does not see a way forward, perhaps he should explore a fresh start elsewhere during the summer transfer window. Until then, however, he has the opportunity to salvage his season.

Gravenberch has been linked to Liverpool FC.

If you are looking for more thoughts on how Gravenberch has handled this situation and why a lot of the blame falls on the shoulders of the player and his agent, check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast: