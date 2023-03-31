Leon Goretzka says Bayern Munich is under pressure vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka felt like there was no reason to sugarcoat anything regarding this weekend’s matchup against Borussia Dortmund.

The winner of this tilt will have an edge on winning the Bundesliga crown.

“We’re under pressure, no doubt. We put ourselves in this situation. The good thing is, Bayern have always delivered in such situations in the past. That’s also the plan for Saturday,” Goretzka told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “As Kylian Mbappé said: ‘We’re always favorites.’ We’re playing at home. There’s no team against whom we’re not favorites.”

As for assessing BVB Goretzka said that he has been especially impressed with Julian Brandt, who is currently nursing an injury.

“Julian Brandt is bringing consistent top performances like he never did in his career before. I enjoy watching him play. It’s a pity that he got injured against Chelsea,” said Goretzka.

No matter who suits up for Borussia Dortmund, the game is expected to be complete brawl — and Goretzka sounds ready.

