Joshua Kimmich seeking to create a winning combination with Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich

Can Bayern Munich get it together for the stretch run of the season.

Germany v Belgium - International Friendly Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has finished up his international duty with Germany and will now begin working under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Kimmich, though, knows that the coach and the players are going to have to mesh quickly if they want any chance of winning trophies this season.

“Of course we’ll try to make things as easy as possible for the new coach. We do not have much time. We have very important weeks ahead of us. We all know what the coach can do — and I think the coach knows what kind of squad he has,” Kimmich told Das Erste (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have to be able to create a good combination very quickly so that we can win our games.”

Kimmich’s role as a starter and a team leader figures to remain in tact under Tuchel, but the same cannot be said for all of his mates. More than ever, the team’s current leadership council is going to be counted on help the new coach weather the storm through any changes that Tuchel makes.

