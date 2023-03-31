Three Bayern Munich players in Bundesliga top ten scorers chart

After twenty-five matchdays, three Bayern Munich players are in the top ten list of the Bundesliga’s top scorers — but none are in the top five. Jamal Musiala leads the way with eleven goals, followed by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting with ten and Serge Gnabry with nine.

Bayern are the only club with more than one entry on this list, which is headlined by Germany national team striker Niclas Füllkrug of Werder Bremen. It highlights how the team has adapted to become a multi-faceted attack after goal machine Robert Lewandowski’s departure to FC Barcelona in last summer’s transfer window.

But as the 2-1 loss to Leverkusen showed, Bayern this year can also be a team searching for goals without a reliable focal point. This varied attack has so far impressed in the Champions League but produced varied results domestically. The Rekordmeister have dropped points in a whopping ten out of twenty-five matches — seven draws and now three losses.

That has Bayern sitting uncomfortably in second position in the table, now looking up at rivals Borussia Dortmund — despite having a cumulative goal difference advantage of +21. With Bayern really needing some goals now, who will step up to the plate?

