Off the Crossbar: Kai Havertz is likened to an animal by his Chelsea teammates

Kai Havertz is one of the biggest names in football right now. A player for Chelsea FC and the German national football team, the 23-year-old can play at either CAM, striker, or on both wings as he is ambidextrous. His lanky 6-foot-2 frame has earned him a nickname from his Chelsea teammates. It’s an animal, but which one is it?

“Some of my teammates call me Donkey,” Havertz said (as captured by @FootballTalkHQ on Twitter). “It’s not because of my football, it is something deeper. From day one, I felt a special relationship with donkeys. It’s a very calm animal: maybe I personalized myself in them because I’m calm too.”

Being likened to a donkey is interesting, to say the least. Normally, people would compare themselves to powerful or ferocious animals like a lion (AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic used to this so much) or something on the other end of the scale such as a (title) hamster like former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann. Anyway, I leave you with one thing only: