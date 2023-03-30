Thomas Tuchel’s plans for Bayern Munich’s attack

Bayern Munich will be going through a transformation via newcomer manager Thomas Tuchel. With a strong resume of managing top clubs such as Chelsea, PSG, and Dortmund, Tuchel will be bringing in a lot of fresh ideas. Tuchel has already stated he has plans for some particular players in the attack.

One player Tuchel has been paying special attention to is Leroy Sané. Tuchel has been rumored to be observing the German attacker since his Manchester City days. Sané has been playing centrally under Nagelsmann, however, the new coach plans to implement Sané as a winger where he can improve.

The same goes for Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané. Both are also planned for the wings under Tuchel. Mané struggled with his integration as Nagelsmann kept alternating him between the wings and centre-forward positions [@SPORTBILD] https://t.co/o0sHjoby7e — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 28, 2023

So what about Musiala and Coman? While Tuchel made no mention of those players, surely he has plans for both talents. We will have to wait and see what Tuchel has planned for the team.