Thomas Tuchel is aware of Thomas Müller’s importance to Bayern Munich

If there’s one key to succeeding as the coach of Bayern Munich, it is to play Thomas Müller. The 33-year-old offensive player is the heart of the team and is arguably the most important player that Bayern has. Orchestrating attacks, exploiting spaces, passing to teammates, going for goal himself, he can do it all. Fortunately, new coach Thomas Tuchel knows his onions.

According to a report from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel knows the qualities that Müller brings to the team and how he keeps things clicking. A senior player, team leader, and social focus of the team, it’s a no brainer in keeping the Bavarian legend in the starting XI.

We are all aware of coaches in recent memory who tried to replace Müller only for the coach himself to get replaced (i.e. Niko Kovac, Carlo Ancelotti). As the saying goes: “You come at the King, you best not miss.”