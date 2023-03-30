Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel could bench Jamal Musiala in favor of Leroy Sané vs. Borussia Dortmund

New Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel seems ready to make his own imprint on the squad rather quickly — and one move he could make is starting Leroy Sané ahead of Jamal Musiala on Saturday according to Sport1’s Kerry Hau.

In a report captured by @iMiaSanMia, Hau gives some insight on Tuchel’s strategy to get the best out of Sané:

Thomas Tuchel wants to quickly get Leroy Sané back on track. Sané is expected to play an important role in the final part of the season. He could already be an option for the XI against BVB as Musiala could start on the bench and the internationals will return late. Sané feels fit and ready. His relationship with Nagelsmann was mostly fine. The player was grateful for the coach’s public support and his approval of the trip to England to see his family during the international break. Sané puts the blame on himself for his form. Tuchel has already proven his ability to deal with special characters (Aubameyang, Dembélé, Mbappé, Neymar). Bayern bosses are hoping the Tuchel effect will also help Sané rediscover his form. The first impression is very positive.

The plan could prove to be sound, especially if Musiala is not ready to go for a full 90 minutes, but eventually the youngster will be fully healthy. In some respects, Tuchel will now have to go through the experimentation process of which players work best together and how those players can most effectively line up.

Former coach Julian Nagelsmann looked like he had just figured that out and settled into a formation and a starting XI.

How long will it take Tuchel to do the same?