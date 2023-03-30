Blindsided: Julian Nagelsmann clearly had no idea Bayern Munich was sacking him

If fans were shocked that Bayern Munich sacked Julian Nagelsmann last week, you can only imagine the surprise that the ex-manager got when he found out his fate through the media.

How blindsided was Nagelsmann? Probably more than anyone else — especially when reading the message he gave to players during a speech right before the team left for the international break.

Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl captured those words (courtesy of @iMiaSanMia) and they seem to indicate that the native Bavarian was fully making plans to take on Borussia Dortmund in a battle for Bundesliga supremacy this weekend:

“We’ve put pressure on ourselves by ourselves. Everyone come back healthy from the international games — and then let’s knock Dortmund away!”

While he probably could have spiced things up with an F-bomb or two, it is clear that Nagelsmann was operating in a “business as usual” manner, while the club was already deep into its planning to fire him.

It’s a mad world...