Watch: Serge Gnabry, Thilo Kehrer, Felix Nmecha talk Germany’s loss to Belgium

Catching up on some more player reactions to Germany’s disappointing 2-3 loss to Belgium in men’s international friendly action: DW Sports collected some soundbites from Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, West Ham United’s Thilo Kehrer, and Wolfsburg’s Felix Nmecha as they discussed the match performances and their teammates.

"Collectively, we were just asleep at the start."



Serge Gnabry, Thilo Kehrer and Felix Nmecha speak after Germany's loss to Belgium in Cologne.#GERBEL pic.twitter.com/kfx6ArA0hm — DW Sports (@dw_sports) March 28, 2023

“Of course it’s crap when you concede two goals inside the first ten minutes,” Gnabry said bluntly to start things off. “It’s tough to get into the game after that.”

Germany did get into the game, though — Nmecha crediting tactical changes for helping the Germans reclaim a measure of control. He was a part of a double substitution at just the half hour mark, coming in for Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz while the injured Leon Goretzka was replaced by Borussia Dortmund’s Emre Can.

“Emre is a player whose attributes set him apart,” Kehrer enthused. “His tackling, his presence. Of course, it’s something we needed as a team.”

It hasn’t been a great run for Germany lately, but the players are hopeful for continued fan support to buttress a turnaround. “Commitment and passion” — two key attributes Gnabry cited as necessary to build a buzz around the national team again.