New podcast alert! Our preview show for Der Klassiker is live! Click here to listen to it now on Spotify!

Filed under:

Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 38 — Why Bayern Munich’s board took a massive risk in sacking Julian Nagelsmann now; Thomas Tuchel is a genius, but does present risk; Analyzing Germany’s performances; and MORE!

What a week it was for Bayern Munich.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

Bayern Munich had one hell of week since the last recording of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast.

Immediately after I hit the road for Richmond last weekend, the world fell for Julian Nagelsmann. By the time I hit my destination, Nagelsmann has been fired, Tuchel was linked to the job, and chaos had ensured.

It was completely wild and BFW was here for ALL of it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

  • What we can take away from Germany’s performance during the international break.
  • Ryan Gravenberch’s feud with Julian Nagelsmann and why he needs to grow up.
  • Thoughts on the firing of Nagelsmann, the hiring of Thomas Tuchel, and why this is a so risky.
  • What the sudden change might mean for the roster — especially during the summer transfer window.

