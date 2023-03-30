 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New podcast alert! Our podcast has completed its migration! Listen to our latest episode, now on Spotify, by clicking right here!

Filed under:

Report: Thomas Tuchel to have key role in transfer discussions at Bayern Munich

The new boss could help handpick some players that he wants.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by Christina Pahnke - sampics/Getty Images

According to a report from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will have coach Thomas Tuchel working as part of the group that has a strong say in transfer decisions.

One of the primary sticking points with Hansi Flick during his tenure was that he had very little input on transfers. The issue became so contentious that Flick eventually moved on and left the club.

When Julian Nagelsmann was hired, it had appeared that the club had evolved and realized the importance of a coach being involved in personnel decisions. Now, Tuchel will have that same input:

This will be an interesting development to watch play out within the walls at Säbener Straße. Tuchel has yet to publicly determine what formation he will run, which will have a direct effect on what happens with some of the roster’s current players.

While it might seem early for a massive overhaul of the roster, there are more than a few players who could be on the bubble for next season.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann: All updates

View all 41 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works