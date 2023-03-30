Report: Thomas Tuchel to have key role in transfer discussions at Bayern Munich

According to a report from Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will have coach Thomas Tuchel working as part of the group that has a strong say in transfer decisions.

One of the primary sticking points with Hansi Flick during his tenure was that he had very little input on transfers. The issue became so contentious that Flick eventually moved on and left the club.

When Julian Nagelsmann was hired, it had appeared that the club had evolved and realized the importance of a coach being involved in personnel decisions. Now, Tuchel will have that same input:

News #Tuchel: In future transfers should take place in close consultation between the bosses around Salihamidzic/Neppe/Kahn and the coach. Like with Nagelsmann. Many players are under observation now and must deliver. Tuchel is a big fan of Kimmich and Sané! @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/JM2jJlja6t — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 27, 2023

This will be an interesting development to watch play out within the walls at Säbener Straße. Tuchel has yet to publicly determine what formation he will run, which will have a direct effect on what happens with some of the roster’s current players.

While it might seem early for a massive overhaul of the roster, there are more than a few players who could be on the bubble for next season.