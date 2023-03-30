Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich won’t pursue Chelsea’s “Donkey” — Kai Havertz; Thoughts on Florian Wirtz’s showing with Germany; Real Madrid showing interest in Leroy Sané; FC Barcelona, Manchester City vying for İlkay Gündoğan; and MORE!

Bayern Munich has been linked to Kai Havertz many times over the years and now that one of his former coaches is the manager in Bavaria, it seemed logical that there could be a partnership in the works that would bring the attacker home to Germany.

Not so fast.

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk, both Bayern Munich club executive and Tuchel agree that there is no need to pursue Havertz at this point:

As of now, Thomas Tuchel has not told the club about his transfer wishes. The name of Kai Havertz was mentioned during the talks, but in the end the bosses and the coach agreed that Havertz’s position is already well covered in the team.

Havertz has been a player who has played mostly everywhere but his primary position (attacking midfield). At Bayern Munich, there are a plethora of options for that position as of now, so it would make sense that the club passes on bringing in Havertz.

the name of Kai Havertz @ChelseaFC came up in the first conversations between Thomas Tuchel and the Bosses of @FCBayern . Club and coach agreed that there is no place in the current squad @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 29, 2023

We had seen previous reports that this might be the case, but it appears like we can officially cross Havertz’s name off the potential transfer list (again).

️“Some of my teammates call me Donkey. It’s not because of my football, it is something deeper. From day one, I felt a special relationship with donkeys. It’s a very calm animal: maybe I personalized myself in them because I’m calm too.” #CFC



-Kai Havertz pic.twitter.com/FnxLJ5JqJf — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) March 29, 2023

Germany manager knew he needed to make some changes as his team scuffled in the first half against Belgium. One of the players who left the game early was Bayer Leverkusen ace Florian Wirtz, who had a lot of trouble making an impact on the game. Flick admitted as much afterward — as we covered here.

This was a learning moment for Wirtz, who did not seem overly comfortable in either game for Germany. Whether it was being out of sorts because of the formation or not being acclimated to his teammates, Wirtz often look tentative and unsure of himself. Worst of all, he was invisible for the majority of both games.

In the Euro 2024 competition, Flick will need Wirtz at his best, so hopefully the youngster does learn from this experience. His role will surely only get bigger, but he will have to show much more on the big stage during the next set of international matches if he wants to sniff a chance at having an important role for Flick at the Euro 2024 competition.

Well, this is a hell of way for Thomas Tuchel to get his feet wet at Bayern Munich, huh?

Tuchel will lead the Bavarians against his old club — Borussia Dortmund — in a match that will have massive implications in the Bundesliga title race. Yes, this edition of Der Klassiker will have a championship look and feel, plus a lot of uncertainty from a Bayern Munich standpoint.

With BVB sitting atop the table, the Bavarians can ill-afford a loss. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team sits in the table and their recent form.

Some thoughts about what kind of impact Tuchel can have in this match.

A complete guess at how Tuchel will line up and who might start.

A prediction on the match.

RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt are both keeping a close watch on Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner:

News #Baumgartner: Leipzig and Frankfurt are interested in him. There has already been contact. #SGE: Early stage! The 23 y/o has different options to leave Hoffenheim after this season. A release clause in case of their relegation in the range of €15m confirmed. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/cj2Brh9JN3 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2023

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané has attracted the interest of Real Madrid:

Real Madrid are hoping to sign Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich this summer amid speculation that his future at the Allianz Arena is uncertain.

It appears that Sané is getting early support from Thomas Tuchel, but if he falls back into the lulls of inconsistency that have plagued him, a fresh start might not be the worst thing to revive his career.

So this came out of nowhere and we just HAD to react to it. Bayern Munich have decided to sack Julian Nagelsmann with immediate effect, and former Chelsea and BVB coach Thomas Tuchel is set to be named his successor. This is an insane set of developments, especially given the timing during an international break and with the game vs Borussia Dortmund coming right after.

In this special edition reaction (or rant) episode, INNN and Schnitzel talk about the following:

The strange timing of the decision.

Arguing back and forth about Nagelsmann’s record and the decision to sack him.

Can Thomas Tuchel get Bayern on track before facing BVB and Manchester City?

What criteria does Tuchel need to fulfill to be a success at Bayern?

What happens to the board if Tuchel can’t hack it?

And arguments. Lots and lots of arguments. Especially about the DFB Pokal for some reason.

İlkay Gündoğan is still deciding on what is next for his career. A longer stay at Manchester City is still a possibility, but a move to FC Barcelona is not off the table:

Manchester City are still waiting for Ilkay Gundogan to decide his future — taking time as new contract would probably mean to complete his career there. #MCFC



Barcelona want to sign Gundogan on a free transfer, there’s also another club interested.



…up to the player. pic.twitter.com/ZGu81tWjTI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2023

Some of RB Leipzig’s roster mainstays could be on the move this summer. Kevin Kampl, Yussuf Poulsen, and Lukas Klostermann could all leave the club:

News #Kampl: The 32 y/o could leave the club in summer. Eberl would let him go. Contract until 2024. It’s now up to the player. More candidates for a departure in summer: Poulsen and Klostermann. @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/jq0D8PumPd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2023

I still say that Klostermann should shift to center-back, where I think he would be more effective.

Bayern Munich has entered unsteady ground with a coaching change so late in the season. Marcus and Samrin take up the coaching appointment and discuss many aspects of it as well as what the season might look like moving forward.