Official: Bayern Munich agrees to deal with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting through 2024

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be staying in Munich for another year. Bayern Munich have officially announced the extension of the Cameroon international’s contract until 2024.

Having been introduced to the starting lineup last October, Choupo has hit the ground running and racked up 15 goals in 24 games, which makes him the team’s joint top scorer along with Jamal Musiala. Thus far, he has filled in the gaping Robert Lewandowski-shaped hole in the No. 9 position very well, which led to the club pushing for a contract extension. Now, after weeks of speculation, Choupo has put pen to paper.

“We’ve very pleased that Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be staying with us for another year," said sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić. "Choupo is an artist on the ball and has performed really well in recent years. He helped us in the first half of this season to fill the gap we had at centre-forward. He’s done really well and backed up his performances in games this year. We’re glad to have him and be able to work with him until summer 2024.”

Choupo himself is also satisfied with the new deal. “I‘m super happy to be staying longer and continuing to have lots of fun with the club. I feel very much at home here. My family also feel at home in Munich. That’s a very important point for me,” he said. “I’m obviously pleased I can help the team so much. I get on really well with the guys, we work hard on our goals. The competition is big, but when you want to be among the best, that’s part of it. It’s the only way you can win lots of titles. And we’ve still got big plans. The whole package is right at FC Bayern. There’s no reason to change anything.”

Here’s to many more goals and titles with Choupo!